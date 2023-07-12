Juve and West Ham are negotiating: and if it is true that they are not yet close to closing for the permanent transfer of Denis Zakaria, it is equally true that the distance between the parties no longer seems so distant. The bianconeri want to monetize the player’s exit at 25 million: a figure that would allow them to make a good capital gain, considering that a year and a half ago the Swiss arrived for a total operation of 8 and a half million.

Zakaria at Juve had little luck. In these days he will work at Continassa but he is aware that he is not part of Allegri’s plans. Juve have put him on the market and West Ham are strongly interested: the English offer for now is 20 million including bonuses, but the discussion is open and constantly evolving. The feeling is that it can be closed by going to the match, for a basic figure of at least 18 million plus bonuses, to reach a total of 22-23 million. At that point the Swiss will say goodbye to Turin definitively: with the black and white shirt he didn’t leave his mark, he will try again in the Premier League after improving his condition last year with Chelsea.