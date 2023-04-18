The joint hearing of the FIGC Court of Appeal has been established, which must decide on the closure of the first tier of the South stand of the Allianz Stadium

Another open question, another hearing, same day. On Wednesday 19, in addition to the scheduled hearing at the Coni Board of Guarantee, a decision will also be made on the matter of closing Juve’s Curva Sud on the occasion of the home match against Napoli, scheduled for 23 April. In fact, the hearing in the united sections of the FIGC Court of Appeal has been set for that date, at 13.00, which must decide on the closure of the first tier of the South grandstand of the Allianz Stadium.

The story — Juve’s Curva Sud had been closed for one shift by the sports judge for racist chants against Romelu Lukaku at the end of the Coppa Italia match with Inter on 4 April. In recent days, the FIGC’s Court of Appeal had suspended the closure of the sector, referring “cognition of the complaint” presented by the Juventus club to the United Sections. See also The millionaire that Caimanes will receive for their title in the Caribbean Series

Double date — As mentioned, the Juventus club already has a very important appointment on the sports justice front on Wednesday: at 2.30 pm the session of the Coni guarantee board is in fact scheduled for the discussion of the appeal of the Juventus club against the -15 in the standings decreed by the Court of Appeal of the FIGC for the capital gains issue.

April 17 – 11.04pm

