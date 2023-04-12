Juve’s response to the notification of the closure of the investigation by the federal prosecutor was not long in coming: “Juventus Football Club SpA – reads a note on the club’s official website – communicates that the federal prosecutor at the FIGC notified on today to Juventus and some of its current and past exponents the Communication of conclusion of the investigations relating to the so-called ‘salary maneuver of the 2019/2020 football season’, to the so-called ‘salary maneuver of the 2020/2021 football season’, to the relations between the Company and certain sports agents, as well as certain alleged ‘partnership relationships’ between Juventus and other clubs”.

On the violation of Article 4

“The Federal Prosecutor’s Office – continues the note – also by virtue of alleged accounting violations, has hypothesized the violation of Article 4, paragraph 1, of the Sports Justice Code. By virtue of the reasons already illustrated, inter alia, in the Annual Financial Report June 30, 2022 and in the Consolidated Interim Financial Report as at December 31, 2022, the Company believes that it has correctly applied the relevant international accounting standards, as well as that it has operated in full compliance with the principle of sporting loyalty.For further information, please refer to the aforementioned financial reports , as well as the press releases issued by the Company on 2 December 2022 and 24 March 2023. It should be noted that the Communication sent does not constitute the exercise of disciplinary action by the Federal Prosecutor; the Company will now be able to access the documents and articulate its defenses within the terms established by the Sports Justice Code”.