Is Igor Tudor free for Juve? After just one season, the Croatian’s adventure as coach of Olympique Marseille ended. This morning’s summit between the coach and the top management of the club confirmed that the conditions for moving forward together no longer exist. The OM management would have gladly continued the relationship for next season as well, but it was the coach who took a step back by letting it be known that he wanted to leave despite another year of his contract. In the past few hours, the French press has reported the indiscretion of a contact that took place in recent weeks between representatives of the 45-year-old Croatian coach and Juventus, still linked to Massimiliano Allegri until 2025.