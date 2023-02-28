Juventus still don’t know if they will be in the Champions League next year or not. But they don’t stand still at Continassa. In fact, the discussions continue between the new manager of the sports area Francesco Calvo, the sports director Federico Cherubini and the closest collaborators. The orientation, according to what filters from the last talks, remains that of rejuvenating and Italianising the squad.

It is no coincidence that the name of Davide Frattesi, the 23-year-old Sassuolo midfielder in coach Roberto Mancini’s national team, always appears at the top of the list of reinforcements for 2023-24. But there is also another former Roman player who is always in fashion in Juventus circles: it is Nicolò Zaniolo, touched several times in the past by the Lady and in the last transfer market session he moved to Galatasaray (22 million with bonuses). The adventure in Turkey has just begun – Nicolò has also already scored in a friendly – ​​but Juventus (and not only them) continue to keep their antennas straight. Compared to the past and the lack of Roma-Juve white smoke in recent summers, there is above all one factor that differs: Zaniolo in Turkey has a release clause (35 million), but the figure will automatically decrease with each transfer market session. The bianconeri, waiting to understand whether or not they will play the Cups, do not yet know if they will be able to try the lunge for the former Giallorossi as early as June. But one thing is certain: Zaniolo is in Juventus’ thoughts for the future.