Against Bologna, his favorite opponent, the Spaniard’s third goal in the last four games, center-forward of an attack that had arrived at Dall’Ara as the thirteenth in Serie A. But who for one evening with Alvaro puts his problems aside

It is not for emotionality or for errors of assessment that Juve believes they need something up front if they reached the penultimate first leg with the thirteenth attack of the championship, 23 goals in 17 games. Talking about the dock for Alvaro Morata risks being excessive, because his characteristics – different from those of a pure bomber – have always been well known and because he is unanimously recognized as a sacrifice for the team that does not end there in the scoreboard. His response has come by scoring three of his five league goals this season in the last four games, a haul that keeps him on the edge of the top 20 of Serie A scorers, but it’s a sign nonetheless.

SEE BOLOGNA AND … – Wanting to abandon the more classic clichés, the Spaniard has seen red (blue) and has never seen us again: no opponent has scored more goals than the four in his career inflicted on Bologna. Rewind, and the return to Dall’Ara brought Juve back to that 4-1 success on a May night celebrated as a Champions League won, and instead it was a Champions League won by the hair, thanks to the slip of Napoli. The same Naples in the sights again today for fourth place. That day Alvaro Morata closed the season with a brace and on his return at the foot of the San Luca he stamped the card already after 6 minutes, following up the goals to Salernitana and Venice, on the axis of understanding with Bernardeschi that three of his last four assists he served them on a silver platter just to the Spaniard.

GIVE IT SPACE – Scoring for the third consecutive away game is a fact that lends itself to many readings for Alvaro Morata, but it certainly has to do with his characteristics as a forward who needs space and field to attack, easier to find in the type of matches that are born away from home. “For a striker, a goal is oxygen – it was the pat on the back at the end of the game by captain Leonardo Bonucci – it is obvious that when he does not score he is down in the dumps, but he must know that when he does not score the team is with him, every player and every man in society. We always try to put him in the best position to score: sometimes he succeeds, sometimes not, but he does a great job for the team and this is the most important thing. “Then Juve’s problems remain, not only in the scoring phase. but also in the ability to close games, and not all of them and not always Morata will be able to solve them. But for one night, not the first, he deserves the cover.

December 18 – 9:06 pm

