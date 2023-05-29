The Juventus club and the federal prosecutor’s office have reached an agreement on the second line of sporting inquiry. The trial has been brought forward to tomorrow
Juve accelerated for the plea deal. According to sources close to the company and the federal prosecutor’s office, the parties have in fact reached an agreement on the process linked to the double salary maneuver, relations with agents and suspicious partnerships with other companies. In light of this, the trial scheduled for June 15 has been brought forward to tomorrow.
May 29 – 8.24pm
