The reassurances came from all fronts, both from Allegri and from Dusan Vlahovic himself. The premise is a must, in a period of concern for Pogba’s conditions. For this reason, after not having seen him on the pitch neither against Chivas nor against Barcelona, ​​it was feared that behind the second exclusion there could be some physical problem more serious than a conservative strategy. The coach, however, at the end of the match dissolved all doubts: “He’s fine, both he and McKennie will be ready for Real Madrid.” The friendly match against Ancelotti’s team will be played on the night between Saturday and Sunday (at 4.00 Italian time) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the setting for one of the greatest disappointments for our football, and will close the American tour of the bianconeri. See also Juve, Vlahovic and Zakaria are just the beginning: a great shot in midfield is in the sights

The recovery – After all, Vlahovic too, in the interview with Journal, it was encouraging. “This summer I was dedicated only to recovering, I made a path to be 100% ready. Now I feel good and soon I will be at the top ”, explained the striker, who has been struggling with groin in recent months. A nuisance that inevitably affected their performance. It is no coincidence the decline in the season finale, as well as the fact that he was unable to play in full any of the last five games of the last championship. But for Dusan this absolutely cannot be considered a mitigating factor: “I don’t like to find alibis, if I went on the pitch it means that I could play. I had a problem that I had been carrying around for some time, from before I arrived at Juve. At the end of the season I wanted to recover as best I could, I had to say no to the national team even though I was very sorry ”. See also The strange story of Gregoire Akcelrod: the fake footballer but… one step away from the Champions League

Postponed holidays – In fact, Vlahovic followed a different program from his teammates and after having discussed with the medical staff of Juve and that of Serbia, he declined the call-up of his national team for the Nations League commitments. He started his holidays two weeks after the rest of the team, on 9 June, because once the championship was over he dedicated himself to a recovery path to recover from the injury. He first underwent a treatment with specific treatments and then carried out some personalized work with a personal trainer, Andreja Milutinovic, in order to present himself in the best possible way to the summer retreat.

Withdrawal and tour – He started training again at Continassa with his teammates, continuing to carry out targeted exercises. This explains the caution in handling his employment. The start of next season will be decidedly congested, the bianconeri will play nine games in 33 days between Serie A and Champions League and you shouldn’t force your hand right now. The striker is a fundamental element of Allegri’s starting eleven, much of next season will depend on his goals. In any case, there will still be time to check his brilliance: after Real, the match of Vlahovic’s probable seasonal debut, in fact, Juve is planning two more tests before the start of the championship: on 4 August at 17 there is Juve A-Juve B in Villar Perosa and on 7 August in Tel Aviv against Atletico Madrid. Then it will start to get serious, but certainly Vlahovic will not be found unprepared. See also Italian: "Vlahovic is obsessed with victory. Verona needs attention"

