Having missed the national team due to injury, the Serbian will be at the training ground after a summer of total recovery. With an eye to offers, especially from the Premier League. With times that promise to be long

John Albanese





@

GiovaAlbanese – Turin

Dusan Vlahovic is the first big name in the Juventus squad expected at Continassa to hang up the plug. Unlike the others who were busy with their respective national teams in June, he had to miss out due to a physical problem: and therefore the Serbian was called up for the first meeting on Monday. He will have his medicals, then focus on the workloads that will lead him to be in good physical shape for the start of the season. With a big question about the future.

See also Ex Viola, Dabo leaves Greece: the adventure in Turkey is over APPROACH — The attacker will meet Cristiano Giuntoli, the new manager who has just taken over the Juventus sports area. It’s no secret that interesting market reasoning could develop around Vlahovic for this summer, but the comparison will be necessary first of all to understand the player’s real intentions. Dusan would be well aware of the risk of having to leave Turin, but at the moment he hasn’t taken any clear position. Of course, should the offer from the Premier League arrive, complete with a starting shirt and the opportunity to be a protagonist in the next Champions League, at which point he would be the first to push for the sale.

HYPOTHESIS — There are enough clubs on the trail of Juve’s 9, but so far no one has made a decisive leap forward. The Bayern Munich trace (which also keeps an eye on Chiesa) fell apart a bit after the change of sporting director, Chelsea are there but for now they are mainly busy on the transfer front. The truth is that the swirl of center forwards at European level has yet to start and Vlahovic, who will probably be involved, will not be a first choice but a second or a third. It means that the times for him to leave could be long enough, perhaps also for this reason Juve has protected itself with an internal solution (ie Milik), so as not to find themselves discovered. See also Young makes the Hawks fly. Lakers, it's a real crisis: coach Vogel jumps?