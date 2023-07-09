The Serbian striker at Continassa will meet the new manager Giuntoli for the first time. The Blues in the background, like the Moroccan

Marco Guidi

Holidays almost over. Tomorrow Dusan Vlahovic will be among the first Juventus players to show up at Continassa, given that he did not take part in the games in Serbia in June due to a physical problem. Thus, unlike the national teams, DV9 is among those called up for the first day of the Lady’s rally, ready to undergo the usual medical tests. Vlahovic was able to relax first in Greece and then in Ibiza, but during the free weeks he didn’t give up on keeping fit, working with personal trainer Uros Domazet. He has an important season ahead, after the suffering of 2022-23. However, where remains to be understood, if still in Turin with Juve or in a new team.

face to face — Tomorrow Dusan will meet Massimiliano Allegri and a small group of companions, but above all he will meet for the first time the new technical director, Cristiano Giuntoli. His future will also depend on the decisions of the former Napoli market man, who officially landed on the planet Juve a couple of days ago. The first face-to-face will be useful for both sides to understand what’s going on. Recently, Vlahovic in an Instagram story posted with Domazet had put the Lady’s anthem as the “soundtrack”. But you know, social clues leave the weight they find. The disappointments of the last year, the non-participation in the next Champions League and the certainly not all rosy relationship with Allegri are the reasons that could push him to leave. On the other hand there is the Juventus club, which for budgetary reasons will in all likelihood be forced to make a sacrifice on the transfer market. And Dusan, either because he is coveted by the top clubs, or because of his high salary (7 million euros net per season), is among the main suspects, even if a real negotiation is not yet standing. Only conversations with Bayern Munich, something more with Chelsea, perhaps the club that is thinking more deeply about the possibility of signing the Serbian striker. Juve, however, is not willing to make too many discounts for now: we start from a valuation of 80 million negotiable, but up to a certain point. See also Gerardo Martino annoyed with Henry Martin and Sebastián Córdova

the substitute — Since there is no live negotiation, Juve has not yet defined who can possibly take up his legacy in the squad, given that there would also be the solution of investing more in a winger, keeping only Milik and Kean as pure strikers. We are essentially still at the stage of ideas, even on profiles. Some perhaps prohibitive, such as Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta, insistently sought by Manchester United) or Jonathan David (Lilla, Napoli would seriously think about it in the event of the sale of Osimhen), or suggestive but hardly practicable like Lukaku, increasingly destined to return to the Inter. Others, however, are more sustainable, and therefore practicable. One in particular, which would bring both Giuntoli and Allegri to agreement. We’re talking about Youssef En-Nesyri, Moroccan center forward from Sevilla, born in 1997. he still has two years of contract with the Andalusians, but faced with the right offer (30 million, maybe even less given the financial difficulties of the Spaniards) he can leave. Juve already met him a short time ago, in the semi-finals of the Europa League. En-Nesyri scored at the Stadium and celebrated the next round. Why do you like it? He has the physicality to play alone (192 centimeters and ability to defend the ball), he’s not a pure striker, but he knows how to score heavy goals. And he works great for the team. In short, he excels where Vlahovic is criticized. See also Marcos Alonso has won the renewal of his contract with FC Barcelona