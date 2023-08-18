The Serbian is in good shape and has put the transfer market and groin pain behind him: he worked with the Juventus coach to start the first league match

Fabiana Della Valle – Turin

Dusan Vlahovic’s Summer is a film with the same plot, a film that slips away between ups and downs, doubts interspersed with certainties. It’s been happening since he arrived at Juventus, because groin pain began to torture him and he was forced to think about specific treatments and training to get back in shape rather than on holidays in the last two seasons. But then Serie A begins and Dusan is always there, in the front row, ready to shoot and celebrate. A year ago, after a handicap pre-season along the lines of this one, between missed friendlies and personalized preparation, the Serbian forward was in the starting lineup on his debut against Sassuolo and for August 15th he gave himself a brace from three points. More or less what he hopes will happen again this time in Udine, where the Juventus version 2023-24 will show itself to its fans.

from the market to the field — Yet not everyone would have bet on his presence in the black and white shirt at the restart, because Vlahovic has long been a hot name on the black and white market. Now it is no longer so, even if in the market it is better to use the “never say never” formula while shopping time is still possible. It is certainly difficult to imagine that he could leave Juventus before Sunday, given that at the moment there is no negotiation concerning him and the Chelsea track (in exchange for Lukaku) is frozen. So Dusan can only think of Juventus, to which he has shown love via social media on more than one occasion in the last period, especially after the goal scored in the USA against Real Madrid. See also Laigueglia Trophy, Jan Polanc signs the Italian opening

cutting ok — Massimiliano Allegri's plan was clear from the beginning: to manage DV9 in the pre-season to have him at the top in the opening match, dosing the workloads in such a way as to prevent the pain in the groin area from returning. So far everything has gone according to schedule: Vlahovic missed the test with Milan during the American tour to then play a piece of the match against the Spaniards: less than a quarter of an hour, a goal and a declaration of love to his Lady. The check-up visit in Germany went well and perhaps it helped to give the Serbian the peace of mind he often lacked last season. Starter against Atalanta, Dusan played and scored in the match behind closed doors against Alessandria two days ago. Anyone who has seen him on the pitch describes him as tonic and snappy, ready for the games that matter.

problems — Vlahovic had missed the away match in Udine two and a half months ago: Juventus closed the season with a win (1-0, goal from Chiesa) at the Dacia Arena and he stayed at home due to the usual problems. In Udine he scored only once, when he was still wearing the purple kit (2021-22 season) and hopes to immediately leave his brand in a championship that he wants to be different from the last one, too conditioned by physical problems. Beyond the off-pitch issues, for which Juventus first found themselves "relegated" from the Champions League to the Conference (due to the 10 penalty points) and then out of the cups (after UEFA's pronouncement), the 10 goals scored in 27 Serie A matches (for a total of 1931 minutes played) cannot be considered satisfactory for someone like him.

revenge — Vlahovic arrived at Juventus a year and a half ago with the intention of demonstrating to the world that he is a top player. Objective still not achieved, which is why despite some grumbling because he felt little involved and little served in the season that has just ended, he would like to stay on, even without the important showcase of Europe. To show the fans and not only that he is much more than what has been seen so far and that the 80 million investment made by the Lady to convince Fiorentina was a good deal. Therefore Vlahovic can't wait to take the field on Sunday evening, in Udine, to take Juventus by the hand and guide them towards their first success of the season, exactly as he did a year ago against Sassuolo, first obtaining and converting a penalty and then with the 3-0 tap-in. Dusan makes the difference when he's healthy, he has about thirty goals of the season in his legs, he's ruthless in the area but knows how to draw cursed trajectories even from a free-kick. He worked hard to be ready for August 20, the day of his debut, he had some critical moments which he managed to archive and overcome. Now he just wants to get back behind the wheel of his Juve, with confidence and without fear.