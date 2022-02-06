Juventus beats Verona 2-0 in the match valid for the 24th matchday of Serie A and temporarily rises to fourth place. The bianconeri conquer the success thanks to the goals of the new signings Vlahovic and Zakaria. Vlahovic, who has just arrived from Fiorentina, shows up, scoring in the 13th minute. Dybala’s pocket, the Serbian appears in front of Montipò and beats him with a soft touch: 1-0.

Juve, with the offensive trident completed by Morata, ranks Zakaria in midfield, just taken from Borussia Moenchengladbach. The Swiss takes an hour to leave the first sign in black and white. Zakaria throws himself in using the assist from Morata, in the area he doesn’t tremble and bags: 2-0. Juve touches the trio with Dybala and controls the Venetian attempts in the final. The victory allows the bianconeri to climb to fourth place with 45 points, 2 more than Atalanta, which however has a game to recover.