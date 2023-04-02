Juventus beat Verona 1-0 in the match valid for the 29th day of Serie A 2022-2023 and continue the run-up to the Champions League area. Kean’s goal gives the Bianconeri the success. Juve coached by Allegri, penalized by 15 points, rises to 44. Without the penalty, they would be second by a wide margin over the other contenders for a place in the Champions League. Verona remains at 19 points, in third from bottom position.

The verdict matures at the end of a match that doesn’t offer great ideas in the first half. The Venetians create the first chance of the evening in the 15th minute: a volley from Depaoli, a deflection from Gatti and the ball wide. Juve, with many big names on the bench, struggles to create play and rarely shows up front with danger. In the 37th minute, Danilo tries on a free-kick: deflected blow, crossbar. He’s the only black and white ringer in the first half.

Juve-Verona 1-0, the highlights (Video)

The script partially changes in the second half: Allegri’s men try to pick up the pace and a well thought-out first action is enough to hit the mark. Miretti turns on the light, Locatelli finishes and Kean scores: 1-0 in the 56th minute. The advantage satisfies the Turinese, who lift their foot off the accelerator – despite the entrances of Vlahovic and Di Maria – and allow Verona to remain largely in the game. In the 83rd minute, a great intervention by Szczcesny was needed to deny Terracciano the goal and avoid the draw. On the other hand, Bremer doesn’t find the winning strike from close range. There is nothing else, curtain and 1-0 for Juve.