Juventus won 2-1 at the Stadium against Venice thanks to a brace from Leonardo Bonucci, the absolute protagonist of the match on his birthday, turning 35 today. Allegri’s team suffers against the lagoons but takes home an important success that projects them to 69 points. Unlucky debut as a manager in Serie A for Andrea Soncin who replaced Paolo Zanetti, despite a good match. The Venezia, after the ninth consecutive defeat, remains last in the standings with 22 points.

Allegri for the challenge finds de Ligt in defense and launches the 2003 Minetti in midfield from the first minute, a starting chance also for Pellegrini on the left side. In attack, he trusted the Morata-Vlahovic tandem. Juve got off to a good start and in the 4 ‘after Caldara’s postponement, Pellegrini started a left from the edge that splinters the crossbar. At 7 ‘comes the goal of the Juventus advantage: free kick by Miretti, tower by de Ligt and Bonucci with the head beats Maenpaa. Venezia tries to react and on 16 ‘Henry tames in the area for Aramu, central left, but Szczesny is sure. At 23 ‘still dangerous guests: Mateju’s cross, Henry stands out in the area touching the far post with his head. Juve manages the match and tries to sting with Vlahovic and Morata.

The script does not change in the second half with the guests who are still dangerous in the 68th minute: Aramu’s punishment with Szczesny who stretches out and touches her over the post. A minute later Aramu again from an excellent position wastes to the side. Then in the 71st minute comes the same with Aramu beating Szczesny with a perfect left footed shot from 20 meters. However, the reaction of Allegri’s team was immediate and in the 76th minute he returned to the lead: Danilo’s header arrived from the corner kick with Bonucci ready on the line to reaffirm on the net for the personal double and the 2-1 Juve . In the end, Venezia tries to answer but without success.