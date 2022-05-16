One two Three. Juve try to hit a trio of shots, one after the other. All the lights are on Paul Pogba, the highlight of yesterday’s Turin summit, but around the corner there are also the very started negotiations for both Angel Di Maria and Ivan Perisic, respectively when their contracts with PSG and Inter have expired. In the coming days the final assessments will be made by the top management of Juventus, but right now in the jargon of the transfer market both the Argentine and the Croatian can be considered “blocked”.