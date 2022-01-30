Sign: renovation in progress. The most exciting January market in recent Juventus history does not stop at the great Saturday of Zakaria, Bentancur and Kulusevski. Juve one day from the end of the transfer market is also working on the Nahitan Nandez hypothesis, leaving Cagliari. The novelty of these hours is a clarification: Zakaria and Nandez are not related operations. They can both become Juventus and, after all, the characteristics are different. Nandez arrived in Italy as a central midfielder but played a lot (and well) from winger on the right. In this Juve, without Chiesa and probably Kulusevski, with Bernardeschi often forced to play on the left, a joker like the Uruguayan would be useful. By the way, with Bentancur it would be an inside-out: a celestial for another.