The bianconeri and Cagliari dialogue, today a decisive contact: the Uruguayan would come to Turin on loan with the right of redemption, the opposite path for the Brazilian
Sign: renovation in progress. The most exciting January market in recent Juventus history does not stop at the great Saturday of Zakaria, Bentancur and Kulusevski. Juve one day from the end of the transfer market is also working on the Nahitan Nandez hypothesis, leaving Cagliari. The novelty of these hours is a clarification: Zakaria and Nandez are not related operations. They can both become Juventus and, after all, the characteristics are different. Nandez arrived in Italy as a central midfielder but played a lot (and well) from winger on the right. In this Juve, without Chiesa and probably Kulusevski, with Bernardeschi often forced to play on the left, a joker like the Uruguayan would be useful. By the way, with Bentancur it would be an inside-out: a celestial for another.
Juve and Cagliari are still talking: a contact is expected in the afternoon which could be decisive. Classic last minute operation. How could it be configured? With an exchange of loans: Nandez to Juve (probably with a right of redemption, perhaps conditional) and Kaio Jorge to Cagliari. For the latter, obviously, a loan without redemption. The 2002 Brazilian striker has received offers from abroad – Granada the most convincing – but looks set to stay in Italy. In Cagliari, where he would have a chance in an uncrowded attack, or at Juve as a reserve striker.
January 30, 2022 (change January 30, 2022 | 12:26)
