Sunday in Serie A goes on file with a disappointing Juventus who draw amidst the controversies with Bologna. Well Naples and crisis for the Romans. A good Athletics World Cup ends for the Azzurri, while in basketball Pozzecco’s team is defeated against the Dominican Republic. We talk about it in “What a Sunday!” with the deputy director of the Gazzetta, Stefano Agresti, in the studio with Giacomo Detomaso.