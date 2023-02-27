“Pogba is better and is called up.” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri announces the return of Paul Pogba to the squad. “If we need to, we’ll put him on tomorrow, he certainly doesn’t have a very high playing time”, added Allegri in the press conference on the eve of the derby against Turin. “Chiesa trained with the team yesterday after six days. He will hardly be able to start from the beginning, players who come from a long period of inactivity need to be managed, but he’s fine. Bonucci is much better, I’m very happy because he’s regained confidence with the field. He’s fine but he’ll sit next to me again tomorrow.”

“Regardless of what happens off the pitch, we know that we must try to reach the end of the season having scored the points that allow us to finish in the top four”, adds the coach referring to the standings. “The team has overcome the shock of -15. We have mini goals ahead of us, such as reaching Bologna with 35 points, without losing certainties because so far this season we have scored 47 points”, says Allegri.