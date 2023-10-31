All that is missing are the signatures on the agreement and the official announcement but it is now done: Juventus has extended the agreement with Nicolò Fagioli, increasing his salary and tying him to the Juventus club until 2028. The previous contract expired in 2026. A certificate of blind trust in the player who last week was disqualified for seven months (plus 5 alternative penalties) for the betting affair. Immediately after the notification of the disqualification, Juve published a statement in which it reiterated its support for the player to overcome the complicated period. A gesture which was followed by that of the fans during the match against Verona, when some chants were sung for the player.