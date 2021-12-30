Juventus wins the Selis tournament for the first time. In the 24th edition the bianconeri in Calangius, in the province of Sassari, beat Genoa 1-0 in the final and won the trophy. A balanced and hard-fought match, which the boys of Mr. Grabbi addressed in a definitive way thanks to Zanaga’s goal, which arrived two minutes from the end. Juventus have concluded a perfect journey, with only victories and a semifinal victory overwhelmingly against the Bulgarians of the CSKA of Sofia for 7-1. Genoa, on the other hand, was unable to find the fourth success after the editions won from 2005 to 2007.