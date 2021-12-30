The 24th edition ended in the final which was played in Calangius, in the province of Sassari. A Zanaga goal decides the challenge
Juventus wins the Selis tournament for the first time. In the 24th edition the bianconeri in Calangius, in the province of Sassari, beat Genoa 1-0 in the final and won the trophy. A balanced and hard-fought match, which the boys of Mr. Grabbi addressed in a definitive way thanks to Zanaga’s goal, which arrived two minutes from the end. Juventus have concluded a perfect journey, with only victories and a semifinal victory overwhelmingly against the Bulgarians of the CSKA of Sofia for 7-1. Genoa, on the other hand, was unable to find the fourth success after the editions won from 2005 to 2007.
The prices
Individual prizes were also awarded at the end of the tournament. Best professional player of the Honest Ahnor tournament, captain of Genoa. Top scorer award to Luca Bracco of Juventus and with him to Mr. Grabbi. Stangoni (goalkeeper Torres), Corrias (Ferrini) Miscera (Porto Rotondo) were also awarded among the Amateurs. Best coach among the amateurs Gabriele Setti of Sassari Calcio Dolce Latte Dolce and Fair Play award at San Paolo Sassari.
December 30
