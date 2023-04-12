The Juventus coach will decide at the last minute: 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 also on the basis of Vlahovic’s conditions, who hopes to recover for the bench

Filippo Cornacchia-Marco Guidi

Juventus’ temptation to attack the Europa League is called a trident: Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa alongside Arkadiusz Milik already tomorrow against Sporting. The Argentine’s class and the blue’s snatches mixed with the sense of the game – and the goal – of the Polish centre-forward. A trio already seen last Saturday, in the final match against Lazio, and which could come back into fashion for the assault on Europe. The doubt of Massimiliano Allegri, ready to take back the bench after the forfait of the Olimpico due to flu, is precisely linked to the timing. Is it better to start the first leg of the Cup quarter-finals with the three forwards, effectively playing the mirror of the Portuguese, or spend the extra striker card in the match in progress to break the balance and surprise the opponents? The answer, after the reasoning and evaluations of the last few hours, will arrive in extremis. Probably only after today’s training and tomorrow morning’s finishing at the Allianz Stadium. See also Museum on Herrenchiemsee: First pray, then brew

The tactical aspects – and the interpretation of the match – are intertwined with the news that will arrive from the infirmary. Or rather: from updates on Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian centre-forward, fresh from Saturday’s ankle bump against Lazio, is still not doing well. Yesterday he trained separately, but compared to Monday he went from the gym to the field. Today the Juventus coach will understand if DV9 will be available at least for the bench. Anything but a detail in trident optics. A question of substitutions and possible relays: having Vlahovic part-time, in addition to Moise Kean (available again after the discounted disqualification in the championship), would allow Max to refresh the department during construction by changing the characteristics, but not too much the offensive weight. With two changes on the bench (Vlahovic and Kean) it would be less risky for Allegri to deploy Chiesa and Di Maria from the start. In the event of a green light, one of Nicolò Fagioli and Manuel Locatelli would pay the price. One would start from the bench and the other would join the untouchable Adrien Rabiot. If Locatelli is increasingly valuable in the middle of the field, especially in the non-possession phase, giving up Fagioli’s technique and playing times is far from simple for current Juventus. See also Juve, projects and dreams: from Conte to Pochettino, the names at stake for the post Allegri

The sensation, barring the upbeat moments of the last hour, is that beyond the numbers and the game systems, the ballot will concern Fagioli and Chiesa. Federico isn’t at the top yet, but the shots from the Olimpico and the last workouts have seemed encouraging. The son of art, already scored against Freiburg in the Europa League, wants to make up for lost time. And a European evening, at least on paper, seems ideal to put past pains and recent fears behind us. Especially with a star player like Di Maria next to him, who has already scored 4 times between Nantes (3) and Freiburg, and an expert striker like Milik. The Pole, absent in the previous rounds of the Europa League, has one more reason to try and score the Lady until the final in Budapest on May 31st. Between Sporting (tomorrow) and Bologna (April 30), Arek will play for the future. Yes, because Juventus, so far satisfied with the former Napoli’s work despite the thigh injury having forced him to pit for two months between February and March, at the end of the month has the possibility of redeeming the attacker by paying 7 million to Olympique Marseille. See also Conte can smile: the Tottenham property allocates 150 million pounds

The other temptation in view of Sporting concerns Paul Pogba. The Frenchman, who has only been on the pitch for 35 minutes so far, recovered from the muscle injury suffered before the international break. In the last week he trained with his team mates and his athletic condition, although not optimal, is reported to be improving. For all these reasons, the impression is that the Octopus, always a spectator in the evenings of the Cup, could be included in the squad tomorrow. One more weapon, even if it’s running in and off the bench, to give Juventus a jolt.

April 12 – 11:46

