Minus five days to the preliminary hearing of the Prisma investigation. The latest news concerns the prosecutors of Turin: on Monday only the adjunct Marco Gianoglio and his colleague Mario Bendoni will appear in the courtroom. In the morning, the step back by Ciro Santoriello was made official, the magistrate and great expert on economic crimes who in recent weeks had ended up in the social meat grinder due to some utterances against Juventus during a conference four years ago. "I admit it – said the prosecutor – I follow and I am a huge fan of Napoli and I hate Juventus. As a public prosecutor I am anti-Juventus, against thievery on the pitch". Santoriello had pronounced those sentences to explain the 2016 filing of a proceeding against Juventus. As emerged immediately, that is, when the prosecutor's statements were relaunched on social networks in recent weeks, the release turned out to be a boomerang. The decision, which has been in the air for some time, was made official yesterday by Anna Maria Loreto, the chief prosecutor of Turin. "Dr. Santoriello presented a declaration of abstention. I took note of it as I could not fail to greatly appreciate his high institutional sense and his sense of loyalty and attachment to the office which led him to take this decision".

Towards the hearing — Santoriello’s step back, made for reasons of opportunity, has a precise purpose: to relieve the investigation from any possible media exploitation. But what changes for the magistrates? In fact little or nothing. The investigation is concluded and the other two prosecutors, Gianoglio and Bendoni, will still go to the courtroom. Santoriello’s official exit comes the day after the filing of the last supplementary deeds. Thus the Turin prosecutors, who investigate Juventus’ accounts from 2018-19 to 2020-21 and who have presented a request for indictment for the club and 12 other suspects – from former president Agnelli to Nedved, from Arrivabene to Paratici – on Monday they will face the Marco Picco judge in reduced formation. The accusations made by the Public Prosecutor’s Office against Juventus and the suspects range from false corporate communications to obstruction of supervision, from insider trading to false invoicing.

Dybala's lawyer — In the last file, filed yesterday, the hearing of Luca Ferrari, Dybala's lawyer, heard in the Turin prosecutor's office in recent weeks stands out. The lawyer, during talks with the magistrates, confirmed that his client still owes more than 3 million linked to Juve's second salary maneuver and also asks for an amount for pre-contractual liability for the non-renewal. That is, the difference between the amount of the agreement that Dybala had found with the Juventus club, before the change of Juve's plans, and the contract signed with Roma. In the latest acts, new details on "salary maneuvers" through the material found by the Guardia di Finanza. Starting from the chats extrapolated from the mobile phone in use to one of the defendants. News also on the side letters.

