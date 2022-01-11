Not only Mauro Icardi: Max Allegri wants reinforcements in attack

The injury of Federico Chiesa It is a serious problem for the national team, in view of the play-offs to access the world championship in Qatar, but above all for Juve, who tomorrow will play against Inter the first trophy of the season: the Italian Super Cup. Before its spearhead, Juve faces an uphill challenge, but above all a transfer market in which they had already decided to try the signing of the former Interista Mauro Icardi, aiming for a loan without a repayment obligation by the PSG.

Scamacca or Berardi? First you have to sell

The bad news about the Chiesa season which ended early complicates the situation of Juve enormously, which has an obvious problem and, therefore, less bargaining strength. For this it is necessary to widen the range of possible choices and the path chosen by the Juventus management leads to Sassuolo. Juve’s wish list is in fact headed by Gianluca Scamacca And Domenico Berardi, forwards from both the neroverde club and the national team of Roberto Mancini. Two prestigious and therefore expensive objectives, which would become possible only if the company first sold one or more of its most requested elements. Dejan Kulusevski very popular in England (with Tottenham and Arsenal in the front row), but on the list of possible starters there are also Arthur, Aaron Ramsey, Matteo Rugani And Alex Sandro. The more it will be to find the right economic terms and a perspective that is also appreciated by the players in question.

Equally complicated is the track that leads to Anthony Martial, who wants to leave Manchester United but is courted by Seville, Newcastle and Barcelona (who would take him instead of Alvaro Morata, at this point probably detained in Turin). Despite being in Africa to play the Cup with his Gabon, as well as suffering from Covid-19, he is also in contact with the Bianconeri Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but also in his case the economic part represents a notable obstacle. The prices of the Iranian are therefore raised Sardar Azmoun, which will expire in June with his current club, Zenit St. Petersburg. If the Russians find a suitable replacement, the door could open for Juve for a low-cost deal.