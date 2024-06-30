Juventus make official the purchase of Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. The Bianconeri club announces the arrival of the 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder, costing 50 million euros (+1.5 bonus) payable in 4 years. The player has signed a five-year contract with Juve until 2029. On the Turin-Birmingham axis, Juve and Aston Villa have completed 2 other parallel negotiations. Midfielder Enzo Barrenechea and winger Samuel Iling jr go to the English.

With Aston Villa, Douglas Luiz made 204 appearances in all competitions, national and international, with 22 goals and 24 assists in 5 seasons.