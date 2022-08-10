Surprise shot by the bianconeri: there is the approval of Depay

Juve prepares a surprise shot, before the start of the championship. Dutch striker Memphis Depay he gave his consent to the Bianconeri’s offer, which offered him a two-year contract (also thanks to the tax advantages allowed by the Growth decree). First, however, the player must free himself from Barcelona, ​​where with the arrival of Lewandowski he is considered a surpluis.

On the departures front, Adrien Rabiot he has not yet dissolved his reserve on Manchester United. The agent’s mother is negotiating the engagement with the English club, to which the former Juventus player has also been offered Alvaro Moratareturned to Atletico Madrid.

If Rabiot left, Juve would replace him with Paredes: the PSG midfielder has been in the bianconeri’s sights for some time and the management can quickly close the deal.

