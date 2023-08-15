Domenico Berardi is the hot name for Juventus in mid-August according to the latest transfer market news. The 29-year-old Sassuolo winger seems destined to leave the Emilian club, where he was born and raised. The player, linked to Juve, is ready for the big leap after saying no to the Old Lady when he was very young. The rumors refer to a hypothesis of a four-year contract for the player. Sassuolo would not oppose the transfer of its flag but has no intention of making discounts: Berardi’s price tag is valued at 20-25 million and it is not clear whether any young Juventus players could be included in the negotiation. Juve, who will not play in the European cups in the 2023-2024 season, seem willing to place Matias Soulé, who could join Salernitana. In the Berardi affair ‘there is a risk’ of returning Samuel Iling Junior.