Juventus faces a more than complicated stretch of the season. His latest setback against Benevento leaves Serie A little more than a miracle after nine years of uninterrupted dominance. The European elimination against Porto has already ended the great European obsession and only the Cup remains to try to save the season.

Thus, for sports management it is practically summer. The first movements begin to sound and, with nothing at stake, they have to calibrate the project for next season well. Juventus is not exactly on the economic side and they are conditioned first by the exits. The one that most worries is that of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese is not clear about his continuity and Juventus, either. The tip listens to offers (including a possible return to Madrid) and could leave Turin releasing a significant wage bill for the reform. In northern Italy they fear that Dybala will also pack his bags this summer for good. The Argentine will be the one with the worst. If Cristiano stays or if he leaves, he could go out anyway.

Morata is in doubt (renewing the loan agreement costs another 10 million) and will depend on his performance between now and the end of the season.

If Cristiano stays, everything indicates that Juventus will definitely launch for Milik to accompany him upstairs. If he leaves, in the Gazzetta dello Sport They assure that Juventus will try to go for Agüero or Depay and will try to enter the bid for Haaland.

The transalpine newspaper points to Chiesa, Kulusevski, De Ligt, Arthur, Cuadrado and Danilo like the few untouchables of the current squad and studies the case of the most veteran or possible exits. Chiellini could retire after the Eurocup, Buffon wants to continue but it does not seem that it will be in Turin, Alex Sandro is expendable and Ramsey, who has not conceded and reached cost 0, would serve as a means of income. Rabiot and Betancur could also go out.

To fill the position on the side of the rear and in the middle, Juventus has targeted Gosens, from Atalanta, and Locatelli, from Sassuolo. The first is valued at 28 million euros but the Dea will ask for about 40 kilos for one of its best players. Locatelli would have a similar price and would be one of the favorites of Andrea Pirlo, whose future is also in the forward.