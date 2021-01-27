Without Cristiano Ronaldo (absent for rest) and Paulo Dybala (injured), the Juventus He beat Spal 4-0 with goals from Morata, Frabotta, Kuluvsevski and Chiesa and reached the semifinal of the Italian Cup.

In a match full of substitutes, Juve was able to impose its hierarchy against a team from a lower division and took all three points categorically. For their part, the blue and white team could not do much more than try to hold the result until minute 16 ‘when Alvaro Morata opened the penalty mark.

With this result, Vecchia Signora will face the Inter Lautaro Martinez for a pass to the final of the competition. From this point on, the matches will be played back and forth.

Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa celebrating the third goal. Photo: AFP

Although there are still no confirmed schedules, the first match will be held on February 3 and the return match, on February 10. In the first game, Inter will play home while Juventus will do the same in the second game.

For his part, Atalanta, who has already sold to Papu Gómez, awaits a rival to play his semifinal: he will leave the key between the Napoli and La Spezia who will play this Thursday from 5:00 p.m. at the Diego Armando Maradona.