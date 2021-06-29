And we are at the third attempt: again this year Luca Pellegrini is preparing to make the pre-season retreat with the Juventus, with the hope to remain permanently in Turin for an entire season, after the 2019-20 (to Cagliari) and 2020-21 (to Genoa) loans. With a view to reducing costs, and a renunciation of purchases where it is not absolutely essential, the Juve market this summer will be based on savings and on the maximum attempt to enhance all the elements that are already owned by the club (apart from those for which the sale has already been decided, such as Ramsey).

Born in 1999, his contract with the bianconeri expires in 2025, Pellegrini comes from a season with more shadows than lights at Genoa (only 12 appearances, 0 goals), and at Juventus at the moment he has been identified as the most likely deputy of Alex Sandro for the 2021-22 season. For Juve it is a low cost choice, for the player instead it is the last chance to try to relaunch at high levels, this time with Allegri, after having failed the attempt with Sarri and Pirlo. On the sidelines, there are the Juventus fans, who admiring Spinazzola’s performance at the European Championships, they still regret the exchange between the latter and Pellegrini in 2019, an operation made in the name of capital gains, but questionable on a technical level (from the Juventus point of view, of course). Pellegrini now has the task of overturning this too refrain.