Philip Cornacchia – TURIN

A gore from Dusan Vlahovic saves Juventus and prevents the Bianconeri from losing at home against Bologna. The second center in two games by the Serbian – and there could have been three (a goal against the rossoblù was disallowed after a check at the Var) – allows Massimiliano Allegri’s team to equalize the initial goal by the rossoblù Ferguson, who thus gives away the first point of the championship to the Emilians who, however, do not erase the anger for the denied penalty.

ICE CREAM STADIUM — At the start Juventus in men is more or less the same as the 3-0 in Udine. Yet in the first half pace and chances are different. Apart from an initial – and oversized – turn from Vlahovic, a deflected diagonal shot from Weah and a lateral free-kick from Fagioli, Thiago Motta’s team has the best chances. If Ndoye wastes the ball from the possible lead (22′), two minutes later Ferguson doesn’t forgive and Bologna freezes the 38 thousand at the Allianz Stadium. The Scotsman, freed by an excellent play by Zirkzee between the uncertain Bremer and Alex Sandro, beats Perin. And always Ferguson, just before half an hour, is very close to doubling. See also MotoGP, the rankings after Aragon: Ducati manufacturer champion, Aprilia racing with Aleix Espargaro

POGBA&VLAHOVIC — It’s another Juve in the second half. Chiesa leads the recovery with a tear from him on the left and after 7 minutes Vlahovic makes the Stadium rejoice with a close turn. The celebrations are, however, extinguished by the Var who cancels the goal for an offside by Rabiot. Not even a great shot by Weah surprises the reactive Skorupski. Thus Allegri played the Pogba card after about twenty minutes, making his seasonal debut and acclaimed by the Juventus fans. Together with the Frenchman, the Livorno coach also sends Iling Jr onto the field. The Englishman takes a big risk on Ndoye in the box, Bologna claims the penalty but referee Di Bello lets it go. But then Iling Jr, served on the wing by Pogba, makes up for it ten minutes from the end with a perfect cross for Vlahovic’s head, which goes the other way where Skorupski cannot reach. See also Lionel Messi, openly, spoke and was left with nothing, video