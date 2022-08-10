If after Kostic the Depay and Paredes operations were to go through, the coach would have several tactical alternatives available. Here are all the possible modules

It is not a revolution, but we are close to it. If Memphis Depay (probable) and Leandro Paredes (possible) arrive after Kostic, Massimiliano Allegri’s alternatives would be numerous. You have to know how to use them, though. In the past Allegri had shown that he was good at reading games and making changes. Even from this point of view, however, last season the coach left a little perplexed and therefore an oversized Juve would be a test bench for him too.

The first tactical project for the 2022-23 season started from 4-3-3 as a reference module. But some structural problems quickly emerged: the central left (both Bonucci and Bremer prefer to stay on the center right), the left back (Alex Sandro is in perennial crisis, Pellegrini considered not up to par), the director (Locatelli can do it) but in a different and more organized context), the left wing. In short, especially after Pogba’s stop and in light of the bad performances in a friendly match against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, it is also possible to hypothesize a change of form and a return to the three-man defense. See also World Cup, Popovici also dominates the 100. Miressi disappoints, eighth

At his debut against Sassuolo Allegri could field Danilo, Bonucci and Bremer in defense; Cuadrado (if he recovers from gastroenteritis), Zakaria, Locatelli, Fagioli and Kostic in midfield; Di Maria behind Vlahovic. The only real alternative to this deployment would be a 4-3-3 with Alex Sandro left back and one between Danilo and Cuadrado on the bench. But if Depay and Paredes also arrive before the market closes, the solutions would increase, considering also the recovery of Chiesa and the recovery of Pogba and McKennie. The 3-5-2 would remain a valid solution and at certain moments Di Maria could be risked offensive midfielder alongside Chiesa or Depay to Vlahovic. But Allegri could also opt for a 3-4-2-1, deploying Di Maria and Chiesa behind Vlahovic, leaving the lanes free for Cuadrado and Kostic’s sprints. Also possible are the 4-2-3-1 (Cuadrado, Di Maria and Kostic behind the striker) and the 4-4-2 (with the right and left chains to push, two blocked midfielders and a second striker next to Vlahovic) . See also The 5 most complicated games of America in the Apertura 2022

The impression is that Allegri wants to build a very vertical team, which closes the spaces and leaves quickly. And then it makes sense both the return to the three-man defense (which would put a no longer young Bonucci and a Bremer who exploded in Toro with this line-up at ease) and the choice of a classic director like Paredes, able to draw unmarked comrades in ahead with precise throws. Locatelli can also play the play, but the disorganization that emerged in the summer friendlies has compromised his performance. Allegri’s other idea is to frequently serve Vlahovic from the two side lanes: therefore Cuadrado on the right and Kostic on the left, but also Di Maria and Chiesa, can become precious for the center forward. Since he joined Juve, Vlahovic has often appeared out of the game and very isolated: involving him more is essential.

August 10, 2022 (change August 10, 2022 | 11:30 am)

See also Kylian Mbappé chose his favorite Liga MX team © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Juve #threeman #defense #Allegri #record