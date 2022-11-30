Juve: “If you carry this balance, we have to go to the prosecutor’s office”

The world Juve is in shock, after resignation of all the bod of the bianconeri, with the former president Andrea Lambs ahead. One year after the first searches by the financial police, the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office – we read in the Corriere della Sera – he believes he has all the elements to ask for the referral to trial – in days – for the former members of the Juventus board of directors: among them the outgoing president Andrea Agnelli, the deputy Pavel NedvedCEO Maurizio Arrive well and the head of the legal department Cesare Gabasius. The disputed figure, relating to alleged fictitious capital gains and other illicit maneuvers, is around 34 million of Euro. More than half of this figure, 19.9 millionwould be in the famous «secret card» signed with Ronaldowho now seems willing to ask for the payment.

Juventus board of directors resigns, the 254 million red card has become unsustainable

Monday at lunch and already on the weekend, – continues the Corriere – the Juventus president was comparedsincerely and roughlywith cousin, John Elkann, CEO of Exor, the family holding company that controls the club. Moral: the situationaccounting and judicial, Not was more sustainable. At a certain point, Andrea Agnelli no longer had any alternatives: “If you bring this budget to the assembly, we must go to the prosecutor’s office” essentially said the mayors of Juve, who took office just over a year ago, in the face of the insistence of the management. From a prodigious cycle, the Agnelli management had taken a disastrous alley, between the field and, above all, the budget, with a red reached 254 million. Despite capital increases of 700 million in three years. Like this, Elkann he said stop.

Subscribe to the newsletter

