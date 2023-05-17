The Sevilla ultras have sent an intimidating message to the Juventus players in view of the second leg of the semi-final.

There is great expectation for the second leg of the Europa League between Juventusand the Seville. It starts from 1-1 in the first leg and the return match will be played at the home of the Spanishusually very “hot”.

Just the ultras gods red and white wanted to ignite the atmosphere even more on the eve of the very important meeting, with a note that leaves very little to interpretation: “We want the Seventh and if United have known the asylum in Nervión, Juve will know what an asylum is in the middle of hell. We have to make Italians regret choosing to be footballers and make their legs tremble whenever they have to control a ball or make a pass.”

A very clear and decisive message, in view of a crucial match for both teams, with only one goal, aiming for the Puskas Arena Of Budapest. See also Colombia falls with Brazil and is in danger to advance in the South American U-17

May 17, 2023 (change May 17, 2023 | 6:30 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Juve #Sevilla #ultras #intimidate #Juventus #players