How much did Juventus save on wages for the 2023-24 season compared to last year? The downsizing is remarkable: comparing the squads of the two seasons, the salary cost of this year is just over 130 million euros gross, over 35 million less than the 166 and a half million of last season. We are over 20 percent, a fifth less than in 2022-23. Not considering the players who returned to Continassa in the summer only in passing (they did not weigh on the accounts last year and will not weigh on this year) there is also a relaunch on the perspective of the staff available to Allegri: there is a bit less experience but certainly more future, with a medium-long term projection.