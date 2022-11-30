Many fans are hoping for the former captain’s return to Juventus. But he would only accept if he could actively participate in the club’s rebirth

Yesterday morning Alessandro Del Piero went on a trip to the Qatar desert. He got on a quad bike and enjoyed himself for a few hours, waiting to restart his activity as commentator of the World Cup for BeIn Sports. The fact that Del Piero went into the desert just yesterday is coincidental, but it would have been difficult for him to choose a more suitable moment. Better to leave the phone in a drawer so as not to have to answer the curiosity of all those who would like to ask him just one question: “Are you going back to Juve?”.

The words — Of the black and white earthquake Alessandro came to the knowledge suddenly. “I spent more than 20 years there, my relationship with the fans and the club is very deep. It has been a great journey, any news about Juve involves and affects me. It’s a sad thing because they are all my friends, from Andrea Agnelli to Pavel Nedved.It is incredible that a historic team like Juventus experiences these ups and downs that began in 2006 with Serie B. But this situation is different from that of 2006: it does not concern the team, but the people, because it is an accusation against the people, the president and the members of the board of directors. The fact that Andrea Agnelli has resigned is serious, it doesn’t happen often”. To close the argument, the inevitable question about his eventual return to the club: “I don’t know what the plan is, no one has called me, but I know the club very well. I still have a house in Turin…”. See also Dybala-Pogba among the top 10 most influential footballers in the world on IG. CLASSIFICATION

The scenery — Del Piero’s return to Juve is the dream of many fans: a dream that comes not only from the feeling of gratitude, but also from the trust that Ale has always inspired with his behavior, attachment to the shirt and managerial appeal. Today it is legitimate to imagine the awaited sequel to the most beautiful film in Juventus history, but for the moment there is nothing concrete. First of all, it is not known what face the new club will have and what the sporting project will be. And consequently it is not even clear the role that would be offered to Del Piero. Exactly as Paolo Maldini did a few years ago at Milan, Alessandro would refuse a facade assignment, as ambassador of the new course. It is likely that he wants to make an impact, have weight, actively participate in the rebirth of the club and the team. However, as he himself reiterated, Alessandro still has a home in Turin and knows that he won’t be able to stay in Los Angeles forever. Life is good in Beverly Hills, but even the hills of Turin aren’t so bad. And then you want to go back to Juve and try to win again. See also The bad news: Zakaria also knocked out. Midfield, men numbered

November 30, 2022 (change November 30, 2022 | 14:25)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Juve #return #Del #Piero #weight #doesnt #facade #positions