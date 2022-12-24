The list of names will be communicated on December 26: it will be a government of technicians and lawyers
It will be a working Christmas for Juventus. Not for the players, who said goodbye yesterday at Continassa to make an appointment for December 27, but for the management team that will form the new Juventus board of directors. The names of the men who will make up the Lady’s government will only be revealed the day after Christmas, Monday 26 December: the club will make them official after presenting the list (probably already today) to Exor, the safe of the Agnelli family that controls Juventus. It is useless to expect surprises: it will be a defense board, i.e. made up of technicians and lawyers, who will have the primary task of defending the club across the board, from ordinary justice to Consob, from sports justice to UEFA. Andrea Agnelli, who resigned together with Pavel Nedved and Maurizio Arrivabene, will say goodbye on December 27 at the shareholders’ meeting which will have to approve the 2021-22 budget.
The next stage will be the first board meeting of the new course (January 18), which will be chaired by Gianluca Ferrero, a trusted man of John Elkann, chosen to lead Juventus in a very complicated moment, above all due to the request for indictment presented by the Prosecutor of Turin for 12 people plus Juventus (including Agnelli, Nedved, Arrivabene, the former sports director Paratici and the club’s lawyer Gabasio), with accusations of spreading false news and market manipulation, false communications for companies listed in exchange, issuing false invoices and impeding the performance of supervisory authority functions. In addition to Ferrero, the other name already known is that of Maurizio Scanavino, former general manager, who should also join the board.
