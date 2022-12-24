It will be a working Christmas for Juventus. Not for the players, who said goodbye yesterday at Continassa to make an appointment for December 27, but for the management team that will form the new Juventus board of directors. The names of the men who will make up the Lady’s government will only be revealed the day after Christmas, Monday 26 December: the club will make them official after presenting the list (probably already today) to Exor, the safe of the Agnelli family that controls Juventus. It is useless to expect surprises: it will be a defense board, i.e. made up of technicians and lawyers, who will have the primary task of defending the club across the board, from ordinary justice to Consob, from sports justice to UEFA. Andrea Agnelli, who resigned together with Pavel Nedved and Maurizio Arrivabene, will say goodbye on December 27 at the shareholders’ meeting which will have to approve the 2021-22 budget.