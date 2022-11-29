The words of Andrea Agnelli’s partner Deniz Anakin on Instagram after the resignation of the president of Juve and the board of directors

On your profile Instagram Andrea Agnelli’s partner, Deniz Anakin published a long post after the resignation of the Juve president: “After 12 years of working day and night, today you close a chapter of your life as President of Juventus. Only you and I will know all the sacrifices you have made, all the efforts you have put into it. 9 consecutive Serie A championships, 5 Italian Cups of which 4 in a row, 4 Super Cup victories, 5 consecutive women’s championships, 2 Women’s Italian Cups, 3 Women’s Super Cups, 1 Serie C Italian Cup“.

“No one can take them away from you I doubt anyone will ever come close to winning 19 trophies – has continued. You always ask me what I love most about you and I always answer how you work: you never stop; you are consistent, and insistent. Persevering, determined. Responsibility is in your blood – never once did you walk away, even when it meant taking the blame for others or mistakes that weren’t yours“.

“You always put your face on it about defeats, about difficult moments, about difficult decisions. I wish I had half the courage, of the integrity and decency that you have. Today, I’m not only by your side, but I’m proudly and I thank you for everything you have accomplished in these years for Juventus, for your family and for us. There is only one President, and to me you always will be. I can’t wait to see what my future love has in store for us. I am simply certain that side by side we will make it better than anything we expect. I love you! Yesterday Today and Tomorrow”. But in the meantime be careful, there is a 2 billion offer for the Juventus club<<<

