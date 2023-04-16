The emergency on Juve’s wingers pushes yet another youngster towards a starting shirt in the first team. Alex Sandro is disqualified, De Sciglio can’t make it and Allegri wants to make Cuadrado catch his breath in view of the next Europa League match (on Thursday) against Sporting: in Reggio Emilia, against Sassuolo, it’s Tommaso Barbieri’s turn. In his first in Serie A, after making his debut for a few minutes in the Champions League, but with a huge wealth of experience among professionals in Serie C: almost one hundred appearances between Novara (18 plus one goal, in detail) and Next Jan (70). The class of 2002 is now ready for the leap: Continassa is strongly convinced that he can become one of the future pillars of Juventus.

FIRST TIME

—

In the second team, the 20-year-old is among the group’s veterans: this year with Brambilla he completed the growth path he had undertaken with Zauli upon his arrival in the summer of 2020. There were also some top European clubs on the right side’s trail , one above all Atletico Madrid who seemed willing to make an indispensable offer to him and to Novara. Juve at that moment was good at working on relationships and above all at sinking the blow in the right time to anticipate the competition, ensuring one of the most interesting prospects of the 2002 lever. Allegri likes him a lot: during the season he demanded him in several opportunities at Continassa, now he’s ready to give him his first great opportunity in the first team, with a starting shirt. The news satisfies Vinovo’s insiders but it is not surprising: already at the beginning of 2023 the boy seemed destined for promotion, then he had to deal with some physical problems which only forced him to postpone the appointment with Serie A.