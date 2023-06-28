The manager soon in Turin: if DV9 leaves here is the Atalanta player. Meanwhile, a double blow for Manna: after Weah, the Frenchman renews

Fabiana Della Valle-Carlo Laudisa – MILAN

A day as a great Juventus. The renewal of Adrien Rabiot is the most awaited icing, but important signals are also arriving from Naples for the longed-for landing of Cristiano Giuntoli in Turin. Decisive steps to kick off the new course. And begin to outline the movements to offer Massimiliano Allegri a balanced and competitive squad.

the agenda — For days, Aurelio De Laurentiis has been holding the dossier that foresees the release of his sporting director after eight seasons. Giuntoli has renounced some months’ wages and the Scudetto prize: a total of 4 million gross which Napoli obviously saves. The diplomatic work has borne fruit (barring sensational twists): at Continassa they are convinced that they will be able to welcome the Tuscan manager very soon. John Elkann’s new manager has to open his Turin office and hopes to do so before the blitz in Rimini for the official opening of the transfer market. If the old contract is terminated by 30 June (Friday), then the membership can be operational as early as 1 July (Saturday). If, on the other hand, there were a delay, Juve would be forced to make an idle postponement, being forced to ask for a federal exemption to sign Giuntoli. Contingency that everyone wants to avoid. See also Lazio-Atalanta, Sarri at LSC: "We lack brilliance, but I wouldn't make drama"

reinforcements — The new sports director will have a five-year contract and the commitment to make the Juventus team immediately competitive. But first, he has to keep costs down. That’s why the initial weeks will be dedicated to slimming down the squad and trying to seize the best offers for outgoing talent. The name in evidence is that of Dusan Vlahovic, who attracts the sights of Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich. Who offers more? Meanwhile Giuntoli is spinning the web to identify his replacement. At the top of the list is the Danish Rasmus Hojlund, the emerging tip of Atalanta. Juve had immediately set their sights on him and (coincidentally) Napoli too had been among the first clubs to take action. Obviously on Giuntoli’s input, who is now preparing to enter the scene with the new jersey. A simple negotiation is not expected, considering that Premier League clubs are also active on Hojlund. It is equally true, however, that Elkann expects to see a Juve at the new starting lineups that can fight for the Scudetto, considering that the European scenario at the moment is more than uncertain. The interest in Castagne, another player who came to light in Atalanta and now in force at Leicester, must be taken into account.

rabiot — While waiting for Giuntoli, Juventus have already scored two goals: Weah Junior, son of George, who will be in Turin tonight and will undergo medical examinations tomorrow, and the renewal of Adrien Rabiot, announced yesterday by the club’s official channels . “Hello Juventus fans, I’m really happy and proud to be able to confirm that I will be a Juventus player again next season. My choice comes from my heart, I’m very attached to these colors, Juventus is home to me. Here I grew up, improved on the pitch and as a man. I can’t wait to start a new season. As I promised a few months ago, my goal is to always give 100% for Juventus and for you fans. I would like to share many smiles and many successes. Wearing this shirt is a privilege and I’m ready to continue this adventure. Forza Juventus until the end” were the first words after the announcement of the renewal. See also Milan, mission to Argentina for the Alcaraz jewel: the situation

the blitz of manna — Behind the decision of the French midfielder to stay for another year earning the same amount as the old contract (7 million plus bonuses) there is a great job of the Juventus market team, led by diesse Giovanni Manna, who in the last week has dealt continuously with Rabiot’s mom-agent, Veronique. On the trail of the former PSG were Bayern and Manchester United, the same club that had attempted him a summer ago, when the transfer jumped in the final phase. This time the dialogue with the English club ran aground at the first hurdle: the mother’s request, a three-year contract worth 10 million euros net per season plus another 10 in signing bonuses, was judged excessive and contact between the parties was immediately interrupted. Also because Rabiot wanted Juventus, where he is very happy and where he has become a staple of his great sponsor Allegri. The bianconeri had been informed of United’s inclusion, but maintained their optimism unchanged, deriving from the word given by the player but also from the fact that the negotiation was at a very advanced stage. See also From Bakhar who made Inter cry to the danger of Pierrot: Maccabi dossier

savings — Rabiot arrived at Juventus in 2019 on a free transfer and after a couple of colorless and inconsistent seasons he exploded with Allegri, especially in 2022-23. Having convinced him to renew is a great success for Juve and also an important saving, because thanks to the Growth Decree the club will be able to have significant tax savings on his salary and will not have to invest in another midfielder, who would hardly have cost less than 40- 50 million plus salary, perhaps lower but without the benefits of the Growth Decree.