Di Maria in perhaps, untouchable Church, Rabiot only with cups: the bianconeri are preparing to downsize

John Albanese @GiovaAlbanese



“The renewals of Rabiot and Di Maria? We don’t even know if we’ll play in the Champions League next year, which is the big crux”. Max Allegri cut short on next season’s programming, keeping the focus only “on the next 32 days remaining at the end of the year”. The future passes through too many unknowns and it is clear that thinking about it now would lead to burning a lot of mental energies that are needed on the pitch. There is still the road that leads straight to the Europa League final to pursue, at the same of the last days of the championship in which it is necessary to hold onto the right to participate in the next Champions League by returning to the first four places, even before thinking of the sentences that could come from the FIGC and UEFA.The picture of what Juventus would be like with or without cups is not however undefined, let’s try to reconstruct it for technical and economic reasons.

Who stays — Immediate good news for Allegri and for Juventus in general: there are several players who have chosen the black and white shirt in recent years, so they would remain even in the event of exclusion from the cups.

Defence — Perin has made a life choice by signing a renewal (until 2025) and lowering his salary, in the meantime he has shown that he is much more than a deputy. Danilo is the designated captain for the after Bonucci: even the Brazilian has not made it an economic issue, faced with the renewal proposal. Bremer arrived last summer and represents the future, like Gatti. The difficulty of going further with programming also pushes to extend the agreement with Alex Sandro for another year. While Bonucci will do his last year of contract. Full-back question: De Sciglio is an Allegri loyalist and is destined to stay. See also Merry, no more shyness: from Kostic full-back to the youngsters, if the 4-3-3 were the cure for Juve?

Midfield and attack — The one who chose Juventus, which is his favorite team, is Locatelli, from this year to all intents and purposes a black and white footballer. Fagioli and Miretti are the new recruits who have raised the club in Vinovo, to the great pride of the entire youth sector chain. Kostic’s impact has been excellent since he arrived: the Serbian full-back can certainly give his contribution in these years of reconstruction. An untouchable above all in the advanced department is Chiesa. It is true that without the cups it could attract monstrous offers, but Juve wants to entrust the new cycle to an Italian hard core, with projection in blue, as per tradition.

Who is in the balance — Without the cups, Juventus would have to give up important income, and would therefore be forced to do without something. Some valuable pieces would become expendable, clearly in the presence of adequate offers. See also Alarms go off in Argentina: Paulo Dybala is injured and could miss the World Cup

Defence — Szczesny will enter his last year of contract next summer: he has no intention of leaving, but without the cups it would be appropriate to put him on the market to save his top salary and insert a young prospect behind Perin. Pinsoglio is expiring, but should extend for another year. The bianconeri could also push for the sale of Rugani, expiring in 2024 but increasingly closed in the rotations.

Midfield — Pogba this season has been a cross and a delight: last summer he arrived to raise the level of the team, but Allegri was only able to use him in the last part and with very short playing time. The contract indicates the expiration of 2026, but a change of course is necessary and, without the cups, probably also a downsizing of the super engagement. In Barrenechea, already included in the first team squad, a year on loan could do well.

Attack — Juventus have planned a long-term investment to sign Vlahovic, but without Europe, the center forward could attract offers that cannot be renounced. The future of the Serbian also depends on part of the choices on Kean, who would like to play more. Assessments of Milik’s redemption: there are positive signs.

Who leaves — For some, access to the next Champions League becomes essential, in order to give continuity to their path. Just as for some young players it becomes important to play with greater continuity.

Defence — See also Inzaghi finds his Inter again: 3-1 at Cremonese, great goals from Barella and Lautaro Cuadrado already has his suitcases ready: his contract with Juventus will expire on June 30th. No chance of it renewing again.

Midfield — Even on Paredes the decision appears obvious: without qualifying for the round of 16 of the Champions League this season, one of the conditions that would have led to the mandatory redemption has failed for the Bianconeri. The rise of young people pushes not to follow up on the operation in any way. The permanence of Rabiot, expiring in June, is instead linked to the Champions League. Without the top European competition, the Frenchman is to be considered a next ex.

Attack — As soon as he returns to the field, after the bad injury that kept him out for over a year, Kaio Jorge will go on loan. Movements also around Soulé, which is especially popular in Spain. But Juve does not seem willing to lose control over the player, a CTP since last January. Of Maria? In theory, she could also be without the cups. In practice, the latest signs are not comforting: his will to renew for another year with Juventus is to be verified at the end of the season, in the meantime he collects other offers.