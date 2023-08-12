Juventus fans have been asking the question for a week, in a low voice. Will the Lady be able to keep both Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, without compromising the next budget? Because in the transfer market it’s nice to dream, but by now everyone knows that you need to arm yourself with a calculator and patience, especially in Italy. And the answer to the question will come from the market. Not only the session that will close on 1 September, but also that of January.