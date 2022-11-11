The bianconeri are looking for a low-cost reinforcement on the right for the tricolor dream: the Dutch player from Roma is liked but on loan. The alternative is the former viola now at Real Madrid
Allianz Stadium, tomorrow at 20.45, the last effort before the World break. Juventus aims to get there in the best way, beating Lazio and overcoming them, with the hope that Fiorentina will stop Milan first. Thus the Lady would close 2022 in second place, an unexpected goal after the shocking start of the Bianconeri.
#Juve #championship #comeback #starts #wing #Karsdorp #Odriozola #sights
