Still 12 points up for grabs in the final rush, in addition to those up for grabs in Wednesday’s recoveries. The victory with Sassuolo was a fundamental step for Juve, who are now only one distance from third place

The victory over Sassuolo gives Juve a double flying goal: thanks to the recent defeats of their direct competitors, the bianconeri have in fact gone to only one point from Napoli, third in the standings but nailed at 67 from the defeat against Empoli, and have stretched on the pursuers, which Juve now looks down on from its 66 points.

The pursuers – Behind him, in fact, they lost in three: Roma were stopped by Inter on the 58-point step, Salernitana surprisingly defeated Fiorentina, designated only a few days ago by Allegri as the main suit, while Lazio failed to snatch any points from Milan. Only Atalanta won: they restart from 54 points, but theoretically they are still in the game because they are among the teams that have a game to recover. See also Does running trigger your groin pain? The solution is in the abs

The next races – Speaking of recoveries, on Wednesday at 18.30 at the Franchi Fiorentina and Udinese will compete, at 20.15 at the Gewiss it will be the turn of Atalanta-Turin and at the same time, at the Dall’Ara, there will be the match that could catapult the top of the standings. Inter, guest of Bologna. Recoveries aside, the points that the championship is still giving away are 12, so it is too early to make precise projections. Juve will see it in order with Venice and Genoa, and then the grand finale reserves the double clash with Lazio and Fiorentina, at which point who knows if they are still direct competitors or not.

