Lazio beat Juventus 2-1 thanks to goals from Milinkovic-Savic and Zaccagni, after the momentary draw by Rabiot and consolidate their second position in the standings, extending over Milan (now fourth at -6) and Inter (fifth at -7) , keeping Roma at a distance (fourth at -5). The bianconeri remain 4 points behind Atalanta, seventh.

Lazio ahead in the 38th minute: Milinkovic-Savic receives the ball in the area, contact with Alex Sandro which the referee does not deem foul, and the Serbian beats Szczesny. After only 4′ the black and white draw in the scrum with Rabiot who pushes the ball over the white line. In the 53rd minute, the Biancocelesti took the lead again: a splendid heel by Luis Alberto who unmarked Zaccagni only in front of the goalkeeper, beaten with a precise diagonal.