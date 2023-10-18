Another meeting, the second in less than ten days. Yesterday Beppe Bozzo, lawyer and agent of Federico Bernardeschi, met with Juventus managers at Continassa. A second half of last week’s summit, again in Turin. There are many topics on the table, including the future of the former Juventus wildcard, currently starring in MLS with Toronto. Juventus will have to strengthen their team in January after Paul Pogba’s suspension for doping and Nicolò Fagioli’s 7-month disqualification for the betting case. The director Cristiano Giuntoli and the director Giovanni Manna would like to give two reinforcements to Massimiliano Allegri. But the winter market also promises to be sustainable and without large spending possibilities: so the Juventus managers must work on possible opportunities. If in the midfield we insist on one between Samardzic (Udinese) and Hojbjerg (Tottenham), Bernardeschi is a candidate as an alternative to the various Berardi (Sassuolo) and Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk).