There are words that become sentences. Andrea Agnelli a few years ago: “Juve must think about the new Ronaldos in all roles. As long as they are young, that they have not exploded definitively, that they have a present already set and an even brighter future”. The meaning is this, reaffirmed by the Vlahovic operation. In summary: strong attacker, very strong, the new one advances. Indeed, the new that has already imposed itself without too many words and any kind of perplexity. Vlahovic is the De Ligt of the attack, if you prefer De Ligt is the Vlahovic of the defense.