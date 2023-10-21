Group A and Group C are on the pitch. Mantova keeps pace with the leaders by beating Novara, Cerignola beats Latina

Pietro Scognamiglio

Saturday dedicated to completing the program for group A – the first to return to the field in midweek, Tuesday – and group C. Here’s everything that happened.

group a — After two draws in a row, Padova moved on to Arzignano (2-1, not without suffering, especially in the first half) and confirmed their position at the top: shortly before half-time the turning point of the match was Casini's expulsion which left the hosts home with 10 men for the entire second half, Torrente's team took advantage of it and broke the deadlock with Bortolussi's fifth goal (assisted by the substitute Favale) and then doubled the lead with Capelli, before the final suffering due to the penalty converted by Grandolfo which shortened . Mantova remains one point behind the leaders, overcoming Novara (2-1) coming back from behind in a match in which everything happens in the second half: Bertoncini's goal, in fact, is followed by Boccia's own goal for the equaliser, before the decisive goal – the first since he was in Mantua – by Stefano Giacomelli. Pro Vercelli also comes in third place in the trio, beating Pergolettese (1-0) thanks to a header from Comi, thus achieving their fourth victory in a row. Two more external successes, in addition to that of Padova: Pro Patria passes to Meda on Renate (2-1) with a brace from Moretti to reply to Tremolada; Giana also hit in Lumezzane (3-1), the signatures of Barzotti, Franzoni and Tommaso Fumagalli (with Pisano shortening, but too late). In AlbinoLeffe-Alessandria (0-0) very little happens, other than the two expulsions – one on each side – of Gazoul and Longo.

group c — Not even the pitfalls of the Torre del Greco derby slow down Juve Stabia, who continue to fly: Guido Pagliuca's team also passes on the Turris pitch (2-1), after Erradi's advantage, the hosts are ten men for the red to Miceli (already before the break) and scored by Mignanelli's second goal; in reality Caneo's team didn't give up, they shortened with Pugliese but failed to equalize from the spot when De Felice was hypnotized by Thiam (second penalty saved, after the one against Ganz in Brindisi). Andreoletti's Benevento keeps pace with the leaders: in Potenza, a great goal from the Dutch substitute Bolsius – the first with the new shirt – is worth the success against a good Sorrento and the eighth consecutive useful result (the last two, however, there were draws). Cerignola also continues to travel at a great pace, defeating Latina (2-0) with goals from D'Ausilio in the first half and Agostino Rizzo in the final. Crotone is also smiling again, at the end of a week that will go down in club history due to the dismissal of Zauli who was then brought back by the team's will: at the Scida, Foggia (unbeaten since the second day) takes the lead with Tonin, but is then overturned (2-1) by Gomez who equalizes before the break and then by Vitale's winning restart. Franco Lerda's adventure on the Potenza bench begins with a point, returning with a draw (0-0) from the away match in Giugliano behind closed doors.