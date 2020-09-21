At the FC Barcelona you no longer rely on Luis Suarez. As part of the upheaval in Can Barça, the striker is said to leave the Catalans after six years. For a long time it seemed to be a move to Juventus Turin. But the old lady has confirmed that the 33-year-old will not be obliged. Instead, Suarez could stay in La Liga.
Juve sporting director confirmed ahead of the Serie A opener against Sampdoria on Sunday evening that Suarez will not move to Turin: “Luis Suarez is not on our list. He is not a transfer target for Juventus. He will not get an Italian passport before the transfer window is closing so we can’t sign him. We thought about Suarez but he wasn’t close to joining us. “
The background is the non-EU regulation in Italy. Only two players can be signed outside of Europe with a passport. After the transfers of the American Weston McKennie (who started against Sampdoria) and the Brazilian Arthur, the quota was already used up. It was therefore under discussion that Suarez would apply for an Italian passport. But the procedure would take too long.
For the Uruguayan, it could now go to another club – in the direction of Madrid. As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted on Sunday evening, Atletico Madrid are trying to sign the veteran. The Rojiblancos would still have to sell players themselves, but Suarez should then join coach Diego Simeone’s team.
In an emergency, Barça could “sit down” on Suarez. His contract is still running for a year, coach Ronald Koeman had already stated that he would treat Suarez as a normal member of the squad in this case.
