The 23rd matchday of Serie A has almost been archived, now all eyes are on the Champions League: on Tuesday, Napoli visit Eintracht Frankfurt, while on Wednesday, Inter receive Porto. Meanwhile, it has flown to five for the places that are worth qualifying for the next edition of the top European competition, while Juve prepares the return of the Europa League playoffs at Nantes. Finally, the defeat of Marcell Jacobs in the 60m final at the Italian championships makes noise. We talk about it in “Che Domenica”, with the central managing editor of the Gazzetta, Stefano Agresti, in the studio with Fabio Russo. Watch the video