The Juventus team, 3-1 down, comes back and goes on to win. The final against the Giallorossi on Sunday 22 May in Ferrara

The final of the women’s Italian Cup will be Roma-Juventus. After the 6-1 with which the bianconere had overwhelmed Milan in the first leg semifinal at Vismara there were few doubts; in Vinovo, however, there was a match, with Maurizio Ganz’s team trying for most of the match to attempt a comeback that would have been sensational. In the end, Juve won 5-3, which on Sunday 22 May in Ferrara (2.15 pm, live La7 and TimVision) will challenge Roma, which yesterday beat Empoli again. Before the cup final, Juventus will have to think about securing the fifth consecutive Scudetto, the first with Joe Montemurro on the bench after Rita Guarino’s four. One point will be enough in the last two games, the first against Sassuolo on Saturday in Vinovo and the second again against Milan, which in turn has a slight hope of going to the Champions League but is -5 behind Roma. See also Rome and Inter "cup date"!

THE MATCH – Milan unlocked the game at the opening thanks to a lob from Lindsey Thomas, also finding the doubling at the start of the second half thanks to Bergamaschi. Two minutes after the 0-2, in the 51st minute, Juventus closed the gap with the Czech Staskova. A goal followed by another 1-3 from Bergamaschi, who beat April on the second attempt. Staskova again brought Juventus back to -1, before the pearl of Barbara Bonansea, who returned today as Zamanian after the positivity at Covid (outside Girelli and Hurtig): right inside from standing and ball at the intersection, nothing to do for the goalkeeper Babb. Juventus took the lead for the first time in the 81st minute with a penalty kick awarded for a foul by Tucceri Cimini (expelled on the occasion for a double yellow) on Bonfantini and converted by Caruso. In the final, even the fifth goal with Boattin, who reiterated a Babb rejected on a shot by the very young Arcangeli. See also The Real Madrid players who end their contract in 2022

WHAT A WEEKEND – May 21 and 22 will be an extraordinary weekend for women’s football in Italy. On Saturday 21st, at 7pm, the Juventus Stadium will host the Champions League final between Barcelona and Lyon, with the winners of the last six editions (five Lyon and one, the last, Barça) who qualified yesterday by eliminating Wolfsburg and Psg (popular prices, 10 euros for almost all sectors of the stadium). Sunday 22, then, the umpteenth chapter of the match between Rome and Juventus.

May 1, 2022 (change May 1, 2022 | 14:50)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Juve #sink #Milan #fly #Italian #Cup #final #Rome #awaits